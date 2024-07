From Marco Violi to Mark Violets. It was enough to anglicize his first name to make him pass as a terrorist. For a few hours, the whole world believed that Marco Violi, the Roman journalist long attacked by online haters, was the real perpetrator of the attack on Donald Trump. A hoax spread on Twitter, or X, a post created by some accounts that had been targeting the man for a long time, was picked up in the United States and gained uncontrolled resonance. His name and image also bounced around on some Telegram channels, and from there to American, Russian, and Mexican newscasts. A colossal fake news, which only those familiar with the environment surrounding football fans on Elon Musk’s social network could promptly debunk.

The tweet that framed Mark Violets as Trump’s attacker

The incriminating tweet from @Moussolinho – an account now deleted – accompanied by a photo of Violi with dark glasses and a hat, read in English: “According to the Butler Police Department, the Trump shooter has been arrested, and he has been identified as Mark Violets, a rabid Antifa member. Before the attack, he uploaded a video on YouTube claiming justice”. Within minutes, the post exceeded 2 million views. A prank tweet that spiraled out of control. And that’s how the falsehood became news. An identity error that many foreign and U.S. newscasts fell into.

Who is Marco Violi known as Mark Violets

Marco Violi is a journalist, registered with the Order of Journalists of the Lazio Region. He is a fan of the Roma football team and is responsible for the portal Romagiallorossa.it. He is known for his numerous songs on the giallorosso theme: Violi – also famous under his stage name Violinho, in honor of former Roma coach José Mourinho – often creates multimedia content and covers of famous Italian and foreign songs, changing the lyrics to adapt them to the football news of the capital’s team. On Instagram, he boasts a following of almost 50,000 followers. However, over the years, Violi has amassed a high number of haters, especially on Twitter or X, where insults and mockery of his activities, which grew disproportionately a few years ago when he decided to become an Inter fan in protest for some time, are not lacking.

Marco Violi (Mark Violets) and the continuous lawsuits against his haters

As he has often stated in his videos, the journalist threatens to sue and has been suing all his verbal aggressors for a long time, who on many occasions have spread fake news about him, including last night’s. And so, in recent hours, he has announced that he will proceed with his whole family to report the professional defamers who have been persecuting him since 2018.

The worldwide success of VioliNation

In the winter of 2021, Violi found himself at the center of web trends for ‘VioliNation’, an audio space on Twitter born with the same hashtag, becoming a phenomenon among the top world trends. In this space, the journalist’s songs, picked up by the haters, were played one after another in a sort of concert. Twitter users will remember the famous days when the trend took off.

Marco Violi’s (Mark Violets) announcement: “I was woken up in the middle of the night”

This is the message Marco Violi posted on Instagram shortly after the huge misunderstanding: “Hello, I categorically deny that I am involved in this situation. I was woken up in the middle of the night (at 2 am in Italy to be precise) by the numerous notifications I received on Instagram and on X. I am in Italy. I am in Rome and I had no idea what had happened except for seeing it on Sky TG 24 which I am still following. The news circulating about me is completely unfounded and is organized by a group of haters who have been ruining my life since 2018, even with stakeouts at my home, photos of my intercom and my door. True stalkers. I have nothing more to add. On Monday, I will file a complaint against the X accounts that invented this false news and all the news outlets that spread the false news. Being a journalist since 2006, I know very well that all sources must be verified before splashing a presumed monster on the front page. I have nothing more to add. I kindly ask to be left alone because I have been a victim of all this since 2018 and there is also an ongoing criminal proceeding against these haters.”

Non siete pronti a Mark Violets che si compra la Roma coi soldi dei danni d’immagine e poi daspa per sempre Mussolinho pic.twitter.com/o4RPBaIhQP

Redazione

© Riproduzione riservata

Luca Frasacco